Student killed with sword in jealous teen love triangle; 2 girls also charged, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WNCN) – Florida police say a missing high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry the victim had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

CBS affiliate WFOR reported the teens as Jaslyn Smith, 16, Christie Rubee Parisienne, 17, and Andre Dexter Clemens, 17, according to Miramar police.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.

Investigators say Grant, who attended Miramar High School, was lured there by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

Grant, who went by “DJ,” was reported missing on Oct. 17. by his mother.

Grant’s body was found in the area of Miramar Boulevard and South University Drive nearly a week ago.

Police said a bloodstain led them to the body.

The three teens charged in the incident were arrested on Friday.

