Student says she was removed from Zoom class for having Trump flag

WATERBORO, Maine (WCSH) — A junior at a high school in Maine said on Thursday she was kicked out of a Zoom class because a Trump flag was hanging behind her.

Mollie Woodbury said the flag had been up for around a week when was kicked out of her Zoom math class at Massabesic High School.

“It’s never really been an issue. Nothing has ever been said about it until the other day,” Woodbury said.

She said her teacher asked her to take the flag down, but Woodbury told her teacher she didn’t have to since it was in her bedroom and not offensive.

Woodbury then got a notification that told her she had been removed from the Zoom meeting by the host.

“I kind of feel like my right to have my own opinion was taken away by her,” Woodbury said.

Amanda Morrison, Woodbury’s mother, said she was shocked to hear her daughter was removed from the meeting.

“I said, ‘well, why would you get kicked off?'” Morrison said.

Woodbury missed most of her class that day, which concerned her parents.

“She’s losing her right to learn. It was just uncalled for,” Morrison said.

Woodbury said she returned to the math class on Friday, but her teacher didn’t acknowledge her presence at all.

She is hoping this doesn’t become a problem going forward.

“I just don’t really want her to like hate me or have anything against me because of this,” she said.

RSU 57 superintendent Larry Malone sent the following statement to WCSH:

“RSU 57 supports the rights of both students and staff to express their views on matters of public concern. There are; however, times when the District must make content neutral time, place and manner restrictions on speech to ensure the orderly operation of its schools and the educational process. Whereas educators are pretty familiar with what is and is not appropriate in the traditional classroom, we are all still learning the rules in a virtual environment. In this case, staff acted to ensure that permission of such display and others would be appropriate in the online setting. This situation has been discussed and resolved at the local level.”