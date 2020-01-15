Student shot at high school, suspect on the run in Texas

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — A student was shot Tuesday at a high school in Texas and a suspect remained at large, local officials said.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports.

The city, a suburb southwest of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised residents to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.

Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

