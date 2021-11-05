Student stabs classmate with knife during fight at Turlock High School

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after police said he stabbed another student.

Just before 9 a.m., a student armed with a knife allegedly stabbed a classmate multiple times while the two were fighting, the Turlock Unified School District reported.

Turlock police said the school resource officer heard there was an emergency over the school radio and rushed to the area of the stabbing.

“The school resource officer sprinted towards the scene of the stabbing,” said Lt. Neil Cervenka. “As she arrived, she found there was a staff member tending to one subject with a hand wound. She quickly established that that was in fact the suspect and not a victim and took him into custody without incident.”

School resource officer Jessica Clark, who has only been at the school since August, apprehended the armed student within minutes, helping prevent any other injuries.

Turlock Police Sgt. Michael Parmley told FOX40 the stabbing victim was flown to a hospital. He had life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.

The student behind the attack was also hospitalized with a hand injury. Police said he faces charges of attempted homicide and will be booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

“Everyone was really scared and didn’t know what to think,” said student Caleb Moorhouse.

Moorhouse said what started as a normal school day suddenly turned chaotic.

“The teachers went out and started grabbing kids and pulling for them into classrooms,” Moorhouse said.

“I actually was notified by him first, so your first thought is like you just want to go get them,” said mother Becky Luz.

TUSD said a lockdown at the school was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. and parents were later seen arriving at the East Canal Drive campus picking up their children.

“Scary, scary as a parent, just because you can’t do anything. Our job is to protect them and at that point, you feel pretty much like you can’t. Your hands are tied,” Luz said.

Marie Russell, a spokesperson with TUSD, sent FOX40 a statement following the stabbing. She also confirmed all school sports had been canceled for Friday night.

We were shaken by the alarming news of the assault at Turlock High School today. We are very thankful for the swift action by a THS staff member who intervened on behalf of the victim to prevent further injury. Turlock Police Department has shared that the victim of the altercation is in stable condition and the responsible has been arrested. Because many students and staff witnessed the violent assault, our TUSD counselors and Student Support Clinicians are available to assist those who may be struggling. Our immediate focus is on the social-emotional well-being of our THS and school communities as well as maintaining safe environments for students and staff. We ask that anyone with information relevant to the investigation please contact Detective Kevin Blanc at Turlock Police Department at (209) 668-6540. Marie Russell, Chief Communication Coordinator at Turlock Unified School District

This story is developing. Check back for updates.