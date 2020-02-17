Students, youth activists to march for climate legislation on President’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students and youth activists plan to march for the climate this President’s Day, demanding lawmakers move forward on the controversial cap and trade legislation.

Young people from across Oregon plan to march the Oregon Capitol before meeting with lawmakers on Monday. The young activists will be demanding that lawmakers complete putting a cap on climate pollution, and they want lawmakers to invest that money in a clean energy economy for Oregon’s future.

We’ve seen young people use their voices for climate action recently as they’ve walked out of school in mass demonstrations.

The activists say they want to stop the climate crisis. The youth will gather at the Saint Mark Church at noon and then march to the Capitol building to rally until 3 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.