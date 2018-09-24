Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh denies 2nd woman's claim of sexual misconduct
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is denying a second allegation of sexual misconduct.
The White House released a statement from the nominee Sunday after the allegations in a New Yorker article in which a woman, Deborah Rodriguez, a former Yale classmate, alleged he exposed himself and thrust his penis in her face during a drunken dormitory party.
Kavanaugh says the event "did not happen" and that the allegation is "a smear, plain and simple."
A White House spokeswoman adds in a second statement that the allegation is "designed to tear down a good man."
Kavanaugh is slated to testify Thursday about the first allegation of sexual assault, dating back from a high school party more than 35 years ago. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is also set to testify.
