Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh denies 2nd woman's claim of sexual misconduct

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2018 11:29 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is denying a second allegation of sexual misconduct.

The White House released a statement from the nominee Sunday after the allegations in a New Yorker article in which a woman, Deborah Rodriguez, a former Yale classmate, alleged he exposed himself and thrust his penis in her face during a drunken dormitory party.

Kavanaugh says the event "did not happen" and that the allegation is "a smear, plain and simple."

A White House spokeswoman adds in a second statement that the allegation is "designed to tear down a good man."​​​​​​​

Kavanaugh is slated to testify Thursday about the first allegation of sexual assault, dating back from a high school party more than 35 years ago. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is also set to testify.

