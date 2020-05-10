Surfer killed in shark attack along Northern California coast

APTOS, Calif. (AP/KRON) – A surfer has been killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach.

State park officials say the 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay Saturday when he was attacked by an unknown shark species.

KRON-TV reported the attack happened within 100 yards of the shore at Sand Dollar Beach.

The victim’s name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff’s deputies notified the man’s family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days.

Signs have been posted warning beachgoers about the attack.

Great white sharks are commonly seen swimming near the beaches of Santa Cruz County during this time of year, however, attacks against people are very rare.

Monterey Bay drone photographer Eric Mailander has been observing dozens of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline in recent days. While back out on his boat Saturday morning, he counted 15 sharks. None were showing signs of aggressive predatory behavior, he said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: