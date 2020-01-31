Survey reveals how far fans will go for free Super Bowl tickets

Ahh! The Super Bowl! Arguably the biggest event in all of sports draws thousands upon thousands to watch the spectacle. But not everyone gets to go nor have the means to do so.

So what would you do for free Super Bowl Tickets?

A recent survey by Ticketmaster revealed just how far fans are willing to go for Super Bowl tickets.

· 35% would give up drinking for a year to attend the Super Bowl

· 12% would give up sex for 12 months to see the big game

· 7% would donate a kidney or leave their partner for tickets

So how far would you go?