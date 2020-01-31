Survey reveals how far fans will go for free Super Bowl tickets

Ahh! The Super Bowl! Arguably the biggest event in all of sports draws thousands upon thousands to watch the spectacle. But not everyone gets to go nor have the means to do so.
So what would you do for free Super Bowl Tickets?
A recent survey by Ticketmaster revealed just how far fans are willing to go for Super Bowl tickets.
· 35% would give up drinking for a year to attend the Super Bowl
· 12% would give up sex for 12 months to see the big game
· 7% would donate a kidney or leave their partner for tickets
So how far would you go?
- ‘It’s just very empowering for us’: Latinas to headline Super Bowl halftime
- Live at 1pm ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound
- Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl
- Think you’ll miss football after Super Bowl? XFL a new alternative
- Penguins at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies predict Super Bowl winner
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now