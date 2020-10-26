ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — People putting their “I Voted” stickers on women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s headstone will see something new this year: a plastic cover.
Her headstone, in a cemetery in Rochester, New York, now has a shield to prevent further degradation to the marble from the stickers’ glue and the cleaners used to remove the stickers.
The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, when as many as 12,000 people visited the cemetery where Anthony is buried.
A spring restoration effort had revealed the damage done to the marble marker.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Susan B. Anthony’s grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
- How did your neighbors donate? Map breaks down Trump-Biden split by zip code
- 3-year-old boy dies at his birthday party from gunshot wound
- U.S. Marshals find 45 missing children in human trafficking sting
- Why not make Election Day a national holiday?