EL PASO, T.X. (KTSM) – An East El Paso Sushi restaurant was among three businesses burglarized Tuesday, with the burglar using sushi knives to cut through the businesses’ walls.

The El Paso Police Department said a total of three businesses were burglarized: Sushi Bomb, a coin shop two doors down and a business in the middle, all with the walls cut through.

“I noticed right away that they ripped out our register and took the money inside of it,” Guillermo De Santiago said, the chef and part owner of Sushi Bomb. “I noticed that they broke in through our back door and they proceeded to use my sushi knives to cut a hole into the wall so they could steal something two doors down at the coin store.”

De Santiago was initially thinking his knives were stolen, but said they were located. He’s thankful as one was a gift from his family.

“I thought he stole it but he was using it…which made me feel even worse,” De Santiago said as he started to tear up.

The burglar didn’t make just one hole in the restaurant, another hole was made in the wall in bathroom, cutting through a pipe in the wall. De Santiago said they had to close the restaurant on Wednesday because of the damage to the pipe.



“It hurt turning them away. It was a little bit embarrassing (that) we had to tell (customers) ‘hey we got a hole in our wall, you know it’s not a good situation’,” De Santiago said. “But at the same time I talked to each individual who came by who wanted to buy and I let them know we are going to be open (and) we’re not going to let this stop us (long-term).”

De Santiago is hoping to reopen by Thursday.

The owner of the coin shop, showing KTSM the hole in his businesses’ wall as well, said the burglar stole silver.

“I’m not too happy, I’m kind of surprised,” David Chan, the owner of El Paso Coins and Collect, said. “How come the doors not (broken), by the time I open the door everybody got in and then the holes over there,”

The El Paso Police Department said no arrests have been made yet.