Suspect held without bond in kidnapping, death of missing jogger

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK)- The man accused of killing Sydney Sutherland is being held on no bond.

According to the prosecutor, the first court appearance for Quake Lewellyn, 28, in connection to Sutherland’s death is a probable cause hearing for capital murder, rape and kidnapping.

Sutherland, 25, was last seen by a UPS driver jogging in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 2:30 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 18.

According to a special agent with Arkansas State Police, Lewellyn was traveling westbound on County Road 41 saw Sutherland walking and passed by.

According to the special agent, Lewellyn turned around, returned to where Sutherland was, put her in the back of his pick-up truck and sexually assaulted her.

Lewellyn arrived to the Jackson County Courthouse Monday wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Sutherland’s body was found Friday. Her family was at the courthouse Monday.

Family friends described Sutherland as ‘lively, spunky, and a beautiful girl.’

Sutherland in a photo from KARK

“Everybody obviously loves her and you can tell by all the people out here looking for her,” Savanna Reynolds, a family friend, said during a recent search for Sutherland.

According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, Sutherland and the suspect knew each other.

People in the area who knew both Sutherland and Lewellyn and say they were shocked to hear the news.

“It’s just crazy,” said Dominique Wagner who attended Tuckerman High with Sutherland.

The search for Sutherland ended Friday afternoon when investigators in Jackson County recovered Sutherland’s body “north of her residence.”

“I’m glad they found her so they didn’t have to go through months and months of worrying about what happened to her and where she went,” said Wagner.

Volunteers who searched for Sydney tell us approximately 170 people from the community showed up to look for her on Thursday.

Wagner says she has fond memories of Sutherland in school.

“She was really loved. Everybody knew her, everybody,” Wagner recalled.

