Suspect in credit union standoff sexually assaulted hostage, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – We’re learning new details after a near seven hour police standoff at a credit union Friday.
The suspect has been identified as Nicholas August, 39.
Investigators told Eyewitness News he entered the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street and ordered everyone to get out. However, he took a female employee hostage.
Police say during the standoff, August sexually assaulted the hostage. Shortly before 9 p.m., hostage negotiators convinced August to surrender. Once he was in custody, police discovered he was armed with a pellet gun.
August is now charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated unlawful restraint.
— Content from WTVO
