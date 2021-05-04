Suspect in Louisiana killings, infant son dies after shootout with Mississippi police

BILOXI, Miss. (AP/WNCN) — A man wanted in two killings in Louisiana died during a shootout with police Monday in Mississippi after officers from multiple law enforcement agencies chased his car in the two states.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller told the Sun Herald that authorities are trying to determine whether Eric Derell Smith shot himself or was shot by police during the chase on Interstate 10.

A 4-month-old boy, later identified as Smith’s son was in the car and was taken to a Biloxi hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, but later died, the Sun Herald confirmed with the county coroner.

Smith was a suspect in two killings near Baker, Louisiana, early Monday. WBRZ-TV reported that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Smith, 30, entered the home and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her nephew. They were identified as Christin Parker, 32, and Brandon Parker, 26.

The vehicle Smith was driving, a blue sedan, ended up in the interstate median after he tried to cross it to get onto the westbound lanes of I-10. WLOX-TV showed video with more than a dozen law enforcement cars, with blue lights flashing, following Smith’s car at slow speeds after Smith’s tires had been flattened.

Biloxi police are handling the investigation because the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gulfport police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office took part in the chase.