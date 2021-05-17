Target drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Target is the latest to drop its mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Monday that customers and employees who are fully vaccinated can drop the masks. But Target said local ordinances would override its decision.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said in a release.

The CDC updated its mask guidance last week, leading to states and businesses to drop mask requirements.