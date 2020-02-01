Teen and man die after 13 gunshots fired at funeral; woman and child wounded

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP/CBS Newspath) — Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m.
They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.
A woman was also shot and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and second child was also shot and is being treated at a nearby hospital, according to WPEC.
Police say 13 shots were fired.
No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.
Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.
