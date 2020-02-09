Teen broke up bullying incident; days later, he was killed by 1 of the bullies, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CNN Newsource/KTVT) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed days after he broke up a bullying incident involving the shooting suspect, authorities say.

The teenage victim was shot in Arlington Thursday, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the department said.

Arlington High School identified the victim as one of its students, Samuel Reynolds.

Reynolds was shot at the apartment complex where he lived, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Officers arrested a “male juvenile suspect” the same day, saying in a statement they would not release his name because of his age, which is 15.

Police said that Reynolds, a 10th grader, saw another student getting picked on and decided to intervene, KTVT reported.

“Our victim had broken up a fight a few days prior with a smaller — what he described as a smaller – boy that was kind being picked on and after he broke up the fight he started having some trouble with the suspect,” Arlington officer Christopher Cook said.

One of those involved was the shooting suspect, who was captured on security cameras shooting Reynolds with a .40 caliber gun, KTVT reported, citing police.

On Friday, students and teachers from Arlington High School gathered for a vigil on campus.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss of a young life,” Principal Shahveer Dhalla said in a statement.

The student arrested was not an Arlington High student, the principal said.

