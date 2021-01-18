Teen girl and boy among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 24 total injured by gunfire

CHICAGO (WFLD/CBS Newspath) — Six people, including two teenagers, were shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend.

Video captured police at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed.

The teen boy’s death happened Sunday around 6 p.m. on the city’s northwest side.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other teen who died was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the city’s west side.

The victim in that case was a 17-year-old girl, later identified as Demyra Thornton.

Overall, 24 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

Among those 24 shootings, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.