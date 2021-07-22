Teen girl drowns at amusement park after falling from jumping apparatus, officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at an Ohio amusement park on Tuesday evening.

The coroner’s office later identified the teen as Mykiara Jones.

According to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake at Land of Illusions Amusement Park in Middletown on a report of a juvenile drowning. When deputies arrived, the Madison Township EMS and the Land of Illusions staff were attempting to locate Mykiara, who had went underwater at approximately 5 p.m.

The Land of Illusions lifeguard located Mykiara at approximately 5:30 p.m. She was immediately pulled from the water and Madison Township EMS began treatment.

Mykiara was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Mykiara fell into the water after she was on a “jumping apparatus.” She was not wearing a life vest.

“This is a tragedy no parent should have to endure. These are the calls first responders dread and have difficulty dealing with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Sheriff Jones.

According to a release from the Middletown City School District, Mykiara was a student there.

It is with great sadness that I write this letter to you. One of our students died yesterday after a possible drowning incident at the Land of Illusion Water Park. Mykiara Jones was a rising freshman at Middletown High School and we mourn for her family and friends. Mykiara’s mother works in our schools, so we will be wrapping our arms around her during this extremely difficult time. Middletown City School District Superintendent Marlon Styles

The school said information on memorial arrangements will be released at a later date.

Land of Illusion released a statement Wednesday afternoon: