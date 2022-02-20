Teen in mall fight faults cops for handcuffing Black youth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP/CBS Newspath) – A New Jersey teen involved in a mall fight says police were wrong to treat him differently than the other youth involved in the altercation, who is Black.

Video shows an officer tackling and handcuffing the Black 14-year-old, while another officer pushes the 15-year-old onto a couch but doesn’t restrain him.

Video of the fight shows several youths standing nearby as the two teens fight in a common area of the Bridgewater Commons Mall. Furniture is sent flying as the two punch and push each other, according to the video.

The incident has prompted an internal affairs investigation and calls for discipline of the officers.

The older teen told NJ.com his mother is Colombian and his father is Pakistani.

CBS News reported police did not charge the teens, who have been banned from the mall for three years.

The Associated Press isn’t naming either youth because both are minors.