Teen killed after saving mom from domestic attack: ‘What he did in the defense of his family was incredible’

AUSTIN, Minn. (NEXSTAR) – A teenage boy stepped in to save his mother from an attack by her husband, only to end up being fatally stabbed by the man, Minnesota police said.
Authorities say five younger children were hiding upstairs during the attack Tuesday and were not hurt.
According to criminal charges, 27-year-old Jaime Vaca and his wife were arguing when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help. He kicked in the bedroom door as Vaca was choking his mother.
Vaca stopped when the son intervened, grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy.
Police say he was a hero.
Austin Police Chief David McKichan released the following statement:
There were other hero’s already in that house yesterday before we arrived. Despite everyone’s best efforts we were unable to save the young man who acted the most heroically of anyone yesterday. All of us wanted a different outcome for him. What he did in the defense of his family was incredible and should be recognized. His love for his mother and his siblings was proven without a doubt and all who responded and have knowledge of the investigation were moved by his actions. He saved their lives. I hope in time and with the family involved, that we can recognize him for what he did.
The victims’ names haven’t been released.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline through their website or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The Associated Press contributed to this report.
