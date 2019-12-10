Teen mother, grandmother accused in death of 9-month-old who overdosed on heroin, police say

ORCHARD BEACH, Md. — A 17-year-old and her mother are being held without bail following the death of a 9-month-old, WJZ reports.

Alexus Taylor, 17, and her mother Laurie Taylor, 44, are facing life in prison after Taylor’s 9-month-old son, Niyear, died of a heroin overdose in July.

An autopsy showed that the infant had fentanyl and morphine in his blood. Further testing also confirmed he had ingested heroin.

The two allegedly let the infant ingest heroin.

They reportedly went to Baltimore City twice to pick up the drugs, and the baby possibly ingested heroin during the trip.

Laurie “deliberately chose not to seek medical treatment” for the 9-month-old even though she thought he may have swallowed heroin, prosecutors say.

Pre-trial services told the court on Friday that Alexus is pregnant again and a prosecutor said she should not go back home for any reason.

“There is no one suitable to supervise her,” said Anastasia Prigge, a prosecutor. “She may still be addicted to heroin. This may protect her unborn child.”

