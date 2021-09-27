Teen remains missing after man she rebuffed is found dead from apparent suicide, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano. She was supposed to catch a flight home the day she disappeared.

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex, Arden Villas apartments, where Caballero was employed.

Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Her father told reporters that investigators found signs of a struggle inside her apartment.

“Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives and family members suspect foul play. We are still doing everything possible we can to find her,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Over the weekend, Orange County deputies searched a wooded area behind her building.

— CBS Newspath contributed to this report