Teen saves family from house fire after they lose sense of smell due to COVID-19

WACO, Tx. (WNCN) — Three Texas family members who have COVID-19 and lost their sense of smell were able to safely escape from a house fire thanks to a fourth family member who doesn’t have the virus.

Bianca Rivera, 17, saved her family members from a house fire Thursday after smelling burning plastic.

“I started smelling burning plastic and that’s when I got more alert and ran outside my room and I couldn’t even pass the hallway there was so much smoke…I knew I had to wake everyone up,” Rivera told CBS-affiliate KWTX.

The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. Friday in the home in Waco.

“I don’t really count myself as a hero I just did what anyone else would do for their own family. I just wanted everyone to get out safe and alive,” Rivera said.

The family members escaped with only the clothes on their backs, she said. Three children and seven adults shared the home, according to KWTX.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.