Teen shooter in birthday attack dies after 2 classmates killed, 3 wounded, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy who shot five students Thursday at his Los Angeles-area high school has died.

Meanwhile late Friday, authorities have identified the second student killed in a shooting by a fellow student at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell died Thursday along with 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger.

Authorities say they were among five students shot at random at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita by a boy who brought a gun to school on his 16th birthday.

Investigators say they have no motive yet for the 16-second attack that ended with the boy firing a final bullet into his own head.

The suspected shooter, Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, was in critical condition until he died around 3:35 p.m. local time with his mother present, police said.

Two teenage girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released over the weekend. A third student was treated and released.

Police say Berhow planned the attack.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Friday police don’t know any details but believe it was planned by the way the boy used the weapon and counted his rounds. The last bullet was fired into his head.

The attack at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita happened around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, soon after the boy’s mother dropped him off on his 16th birthday.

Villanueva says the boy entered the school grounds, went by himself into a quad, dropped his backpack, pulled out the handgun and fired methodically but randomly.

Police said they don’t believe anyone he shot had a relationship with him beyond being fellow students.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now