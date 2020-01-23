Teen who raped 5-year-old girl gets 4 years in a juvenile prison

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. (WNCN/KEPR) — A Washington State teen will be jailed for the next four years in a juvenile prison facility after pleading guilty to raping a five-year-old girl, according to CBS affiliate KEPR.
The 17-year-old’s name was not made available due to him pleading guilty as a minor to first-degree rape of a child. He was originally charged as an adult in the case.
According to KEPR, after serving his four years, the teen must register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors told KEPR they felt good about the case they had against the teen; however, they decided to accept a plea deal to protect the five-year-old victim.
The incident, which occurred in May of 2019 started when the alleged victim’s mother walked into her home to find the then 16-year-old boy assaulting the child.
Initially, prosecutors charged the teen as an adult with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation, according to KEPR.
