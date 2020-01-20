Teen with autism killed in intentionally set house fire, police say

FLORISSANT, Mo. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old with autism was killed when his home was set on fire early Friday, KMOV reports.

Bobby Copass (Florissant Police Department)

Dustin Baggett, 15, died from the injuries the following day. Neighbors said Baggett was nonverbal and had autism.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the home on Curtis Court in the St. Louis suburb.

The Florissant Police Department said Bobby Copass, who lived in the home, intentionally set the fire.

He’s charged with first-degree arson.

Police said more charges are expected following Baggett’s death. The fire remains under investigation and the motive was not released.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay for Baggett’s funeral expenses.

