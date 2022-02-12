Teens charged in off-duty police officer’s shooting while at vigil in Harlem, officials say

The scene after an officer was shot in Harlem Saturday night. (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11/AP) — Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, are both charged with attempted murder after a Feb. 5 shooting incident, police said Friday.

The off-duty officer was shot in the foot while attending a vigil for a community member at a West Harlem building, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near Broadway and 130th Street in the borough’s Manhattanville section.

The officer, who is a member of the city’s Housing Bureau, was at the Manhattanville Houses when he heard shots ringing out. He was shot once while investigating the gunfire.

At the time it was the seventh time an NYPD officer had been shot this year. Police said the officer was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition.

The unnamed teens are both charged with attempted murder. Additionally, the 17-year-old boy is charged with assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.