Temporary program lets food trucks operate at rest stops to help truck drivers, essential travelers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Food trucks will be set up at Indiana rest stops as part of the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The temporary program will allow food trucks to operate at rest areas so that truck drivers and essential travelers can get something to eat. It aligns with the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Notice of Enforcement Discretion titled “Operation of Commercial Food Trucks in Federally Funded Interstate Highway Rest Areas,” issued April 3.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said many truck drivers have reported limited availability of food options near highways due to public health guidelines put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those precautions have included reduced hours of service as well as closed dining rooms.

INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 28 rest area locations. Those permits will be valid until INDOT cancels them or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Here are the rest stops:

Interested applicants can learn more about the application process here. Applications must include:

Proof of a current liability insurance policy;

A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and

Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.