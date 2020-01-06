Tennessee lawmakers considering bill requiring chemical castration for convicted child sex offenders

A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill that would make it so certain convicted child sex offenders would have to undergo chemical castration as a condition for parole.

Rep. Bruce Griffey filed House Bill 1585 for introduction on Jan. 2.

As introduced, requires a person convicted of a sexual offense involving a person under 13 years of age will have to undergo chemical castration treatment as a condition of parole.

The process would be administered by an employee of the Department of Health.

According to the bill, offenders would have to take the drugs for at least one month before being released from custody, and continue taking after being released them until the “court determines the treatment is no longer necessary.”

The bill says offenders will be responsible for the cost of the drug, and an inability to pay does not mean the offender will be denied parole. Instead, offenders unable to afford the drugs would have to prove so in court in order to not be taken back into custody to serve out the remainder of their sentence.

If passed, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2020.

