Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over heat pump issue, the third major issue announced by the company recently

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

This comes less than one week after the company recalled more than 800,000 vehicles because its seat belt chime feature may not sound when the car is started, the AP said.

Documents showed safety regulators recalled 2021 and 2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, who were impacted the most, but also had to recall 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and the 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.

Documents posted Wednesday say the electric vehicle maker will send out an online software update to fix the issue.

U.S. safety regulators say a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator.

That can reduce defrosting performance.

Tesla says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries tied to the problem.

Furthermore, on Feb. 1, Tesla also announced it had to recall approximately 54,000 vehicles because its full self-driving software let drivers roll through stops without coming to a complete stop.

U.S. safety regulators said that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update, the AP said.