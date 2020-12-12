Texas GOP chairman suggests seceding from the US following Supreme Court rejection

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to reject a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, the Republican Party of Texas appears to have suggested seceding from the United States as a result.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West released a statement on Friday evening:

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The chairman added, “The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome and overturn the will of voters as expressed in an election regarded by both Republican and Democratic officials as free and fair.

President Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one” that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

In all, 126 GOP members of Congress including nine Florida congressmen and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the case that sought to stop electors from casting their votes for Biden.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.