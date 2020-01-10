Texas governor to present Medal of Courage to man who shot church gunman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott will present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to a church member who showed “great acts of heroism” during the shooting attack in White Settlement, Texas.
The Governor’s Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor.
During Dec. 29 church service at West Freeway Church Of Christ, 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen opened fire, fatally shooting two church members.
Church security guard Jack Wilson quickly returned fire with a single shot, killing Kinnunen, according to a release from the Governor’s office.
The event will take place Monday, Jan. 13, at the Governor’s Mansion.
