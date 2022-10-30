EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities in Texas say a man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home last week and trying to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children.

The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tuesday night, authorities were called to a burglary of a home in progress in rural Edinburg in southern Texas.

Upon arrival at the home, deputies spoke with the woman, who told authorities that a man, later identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia by the Sheriff’s Office, had broken into their home through the garage. She explained she and her children had locked themselves in a bedroom to hide from the suspect, who then tried to get into the room.

“The homeowner warned Garcia that the police had been called and she had a gun,” the sheriff’s office stated. “When Garcia refused to leave and continued to try to get into the bedroom, the homeowner shot once through the door.”

Garcia then fled the home, authorities said.

Deputies found Garcia about 100 yards away in an open field with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Garcia received medical care and was then booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent, the sheriff’s office said.

The case remains under investigation.