EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP/WNCN) – Authorities have released the name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrant women who appeared to be drowning.

The Texas Military Department on Sunday identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, from Arlington. The 22-year-old Evans went missing on Friday as he jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Apparently one of the females of that group started to go down. Looked like she was drowning. So one of the National Guardsman jumped in the river for the rescue,” said Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber.

The Texas Military Department says in a statement that Evans is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels.

Dive teams had stopped their operations Saturday evening due to the river’s strong current. Three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped with the search on Sunday.

Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a photo of Evans and issued a short statement.

“Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans is a hero who risked his life in service to Texas & America. Law enforcement & rescue teams continue a relentless search for him. Join us in prayer for a successful recovery.”

Evans, a field artilleryman, joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019. He returned in the fall of 2020 from mobilization to Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.

During this mobilization, his dedication, talents, and tactical prowess led his leadership to regularly assign him to operations in Iraq in support of Special Operations Forces for short periods of time, while then rotating back into Kuwait, officials said.

CBS Newspath contributed to this report