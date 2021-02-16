Texas woman, young girl die from carbon monoxide poisoning after using running car to keep warm

HOUSTON, Tx. (WNCN) — A Texas woman and a young girl tragically died overnight due to carbon monoxide poisoning after police say they used a running car to keep warm in frigid temperatures amid power outages during a winter storm.

Houston police say they were dispatched to a residence in the city for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police found two adults — a man and woman, and two children — a boy and girl, affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say the woman and the young girl did not survive. The adult male and boy child were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that a car was running in an attached garage to create heat amid power outages.