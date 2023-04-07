RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Easter weekend has arrived, if all your shopping for the big Sunday meal isn’t completed, you can expect to pay more this year at the grocery store.

According to the most recent data from the Consumer Price Index, Easter staples such as eggs, ham and potatoes are all more expensive than they were last Easter.

The latest data is from February and shows potatoes are on average nearly 22 percent more expensive than last year, while ham is more than 7.5 percent higher.

Going into Easter this year, many have been concerned about the cost of eggs.

The CPI shows eggs have soared an astronomical 110 percent since last Feb. But it’s not all bad news, as the cost has dipped nearly 13 percent since January. But, the price of eggs is still higher than most like.

The cooling of egg prices is welcome news for shoppers getting some last-minute supplies at grocery stores Friday.

“[It] wasn’t as packed as I thought it would be, but the price of eggs went down. That’s a good thing,” Ron Nardozzi said.

A survey released by WalletHub also shows Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation this Easter.

The survey found that more than two-thirds of those celebrating were planning to spend less on the holiday this year, while nearly half expected inflation to have an impact on Easter spending.