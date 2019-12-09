Live Now
LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings and analysis: Committee vote nears

The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

National News

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Make sure to keep an eye on the sky before bed on Thursday.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the next full moon will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

It’s often referred as the “Cold Moon” or “Long Nights Moon.”

“This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” experts explained.

The article went on to note the special meaning of the number 12 throughout the world.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss