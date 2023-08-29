RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Biden Administration is unveiling 10 drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations, according to a Tuesday morning announcement.

Some of the drugs under negotiation include the diabetes medication, Jardiance, and the heart medication drug, Entresto. The other eight are: Eliquis, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara and Fiasp/Novolog.

The negotiations are related to the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act which lowers prescription prices for older Americans.

The negotiations mark the first time Medicare has been able to negotiate drug prices.

It comes at a time when one in five seniors say they’re skipping doses because of the cost of medications.

According to a release from the Biden Administration, seniors paid $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for the drugs in 2022.

The Biden administration says the price negotiations will lower out-of-pocket costs for seniors and save money for American taxpayers.

The agreed upon negotiated prices will be published by Sept. 1 but it won’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2026.

You can find more information on this fact sheet from the White House.