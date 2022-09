Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price.

You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations.

To find the closest Circle K location to you, click here.

The company said in a release that the 40 cent lower price is part of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day that’s happening on September 1.