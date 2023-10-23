RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz has three new Halloween-themed treats.

The featured drinks include the “Vanilla Thriller Cold Brew,” a cold brew with salted caramel and spiced brown sugar; “Candy Bag Milkshake,” a salted caramel milkshake with swirls of caramel, chocolate and peanut butter topped with whipped cream and cookiez-n-cream; and “Transfuzion Refresher,” a white chocolate raspberry layered seltzer, according to a news release.

They will be available at all of Sheetz’s 700-plus locations until Nov. 1.

Both the Candy Bag Milkshake and Transfuzion Refresher are priced at $3.99 for My Sheetz Rewards account holders. The Vanilla Thriller Cold Brew is priced at $3.19.