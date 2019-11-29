‘Thor’ the bulldog wins Best in Show at 2019 National Dog Show

“Thor” seen at the 2019 National Dog Show in this framegrab of video from NBC Sports. NBC SPORTS

(CBS News) – A 2-year-old male bulldog named “Thor” nabbed the prestigious Best in Show title at the 2019 National Dog Show on Thursday. The adorable pup — whose registered showname is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls — bested more than 2,000 canines from across the country to earn the title.

Earlier in the competition, the bulldog won the non-sporting group against 19 other breeds, including the Chinese Shar-Pei and Shiba Inu. He then faced off against six other group winners to claim the coveted title of Best in Show.

Thor bested the Havanese from the Toy Group, Golden Retriever from the Sporting Group, Old English Sheepdog from the Herding Group, the Siberian Husky from the Working Group, the Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier from the Terrier Group and the Pharaoh Hound from the Hound Group during NBC’s broadcast of the annual show.

While the champion pooch seemed excited by the win, it was handler Eduardo Paris who captured the audience’s attention when he dropped to the ground in happiness at the announcement and gave Thor a huge hug.

“He’s a dog that always gives everything for me,” handler Eduardo Paris told NBC after the win.”I love this dog and that’s all for me.”National Dog Show 2019: Best in Show (Full Judging) | NBC Sports by NBC Sports on YouTube

The new champion dog is a stark contrast from last year’s victor: A three-year-old whippet named “Whiskey.”

A new breed was introduced into the competition this year — the Azawakh. The West African sighthound was allowed to compete in the hound group, according to the event’s program.

The prestigious puppy contest on NBC was once again hosted by “Seinfeld” star John O’Hurley, along with expert breeder David Frei and purebred owner Mary Carillo. It took place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The National Dog Show is one of the oldest benched dog shows in the U.S., held annually since 1933, according to its website. A benched show is where the dogs are required to be on assigned benches when they are not being shown in competition, which allows all interested spectators to meet all of the canines and share information about the various breeds present at the show.

The show, which is sanctioned by The American Kennel Club, helps raise money for a variety of canine-related causes.

