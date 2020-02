Thousands of ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off, injuring people

CNN — More than 70,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s have been recalled because faulty blades can break and fly off, potentially injuring consumers.

Manufacturers received 210 reports of the fan blade ejecting from the fan ahead of the recall. In 10 of those complaints, customers were injured by the flying blades, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fans were available at Lowe’s stores and online between May 2014 and January 2016.

The models affected by the recall have model number LP8294LBN, which can be found on the fan motor and inside the remote control. The UPC code of 840506599178 can be found beneath the product’s barcode.

The fans have two dark brown, curved blades, a brushed nickel blade arm holder and a frosted white bulb.

Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fan, the CPSC says, and contact Fanim Industries for a free set of replacement blade holders.

Request new blades by calling the manufacturer at 888-434-3797 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., emailing recall@fanimation.com or visiting the recall tab on the company’s web site.