Thousands sign petition calling for firing, resignation of Franklin Graham for Trump support

(WNCN) — Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for the firing or resignation of evangelist Franklin Graham for his support of former President Donald Trump.

The petition, started by Faithful America, set out to reach a 25,000 signature goal and has nearly reached it with over 23,500 signatures as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the organization that began the petition, Graham is “still doing everything he can to support Trump’s deadly presidency.”

The organization referenced a tweet by Graham in which he says, “When he says this election was rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him.”

Recently, Graham called Trump “one of the best presidents in U.S. history. In the post, Graham said “shame, shame” on the Republican lawmakers who joined with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time.

“After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly? We have never had a president like him in my lifetime,” Graham said about Trump on Jan. 14.

Faithfull America spoke out against Graham, saying that “Graham gets away with his hatred and conspiracy-theories by hiding behind the humanitarian work of Samaritan’s Purse and his late father’s name. It’s time for Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) to realize that by propping up Franklin’s unchristian extremism, they are abandoning their Gospel missions, undermining democracy, and helping incite white-nationalist sedition.”