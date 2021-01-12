Thousands were at US Capitol during riots, but not Chuck Norris, despite viral look-alike photo

(WNCN) — There were thousands of people present at the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, but not Chuck Norris.

The 80-year-old legendary actor is a supporter of President Trump, but he was not present when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers convened to confirm the Electoral College vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Norris’ rep Erik Kritzer told PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive statement that Norris “remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Talk of Norris being present at the riot surfaced on social media after a Twitter user named Matt Bledsoe, who was at the rally, posted a photo alongside a man that favors Norris. In the photo, Bledsoe grabbed a selfie with the unknown man and typed the words “Chuck Norris” on the photo post.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

Another Twitter user reposted someone else’s photo showing the unknown man with two other Trump supporters.

Saw this on my Facebook today. Chuck Norris was in DC proudly supporting Maga and Trump pic.twitter.com/KN40VrR7FJ — scout (@scoutejwampler) January 6, 2021

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” Kritzer said.

There is no word on who the man in the photos really is, but he likely received unwarranted notoriety and calls for people asking for his autograph.

Norris has previously supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.