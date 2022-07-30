DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.
The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.
It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15.
That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.
Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.