TIME releases Person of the Year finalists

TAMPA (WFLA) — TIME magazine narrowed down its 10-person shortlist Tuesday to five candidates for the person who has most influenced the world in 2019.

Last year, TIME editors selected “The Guardians and the War on Truth” as its person of the year in 2018. The “guardians,” includes slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot and killed at the newspaper’s offices in June; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested; and Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have been detained in Myanmar for nearly a year.

This year, TIME has narrowed down the list to include President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the anonymous Whistleblower, climate teen activist Greta Thunberg, and the Hong Kong protesters.

