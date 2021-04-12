Toddler girl among 4 shot by group in hail of gunfire in Seattle

SEATTLE (CBS Newspath/KIRO) — An investigation is underway after four people, including a toddler, were shot Sunday afternoon in Seattle’s Central District.

Officers were called at about 3:22 p.m. to 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Police said the 2-year-old girl is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

A spokesperson with Harborview said two men are in satisfactory condition and that a third man was taken to another hospital but is being transferred to Harborview and is likely in satisfactory condition.

No other injuries were reported.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

A witness said that there were three or four shooters. Police said “many shots” were fired during the attack.

No one has been arrested.