Toddler girl dies, baby in critical condition after being found in hot car

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (CNN Newsource/KHBS) A 3-year-old girl died and her 15-month-old sister was sent to the hospital after both were found in a hot car parked at their mother’s home Monday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.

The mother called Booneville police at about 2 p.m. saying that when she woke up from a nap, her kids were missing.

A Booneville officer who responded found the children unconscious lying on the car’s back floorboard.

Laykn Petchenik, 3, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her 15-month-old sister, Olivia, was brought to the hospital. She was in critical condition, according to police.

The temperature in Booneville between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday ranged between 92 and 97 degrees.

Special agents with Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: