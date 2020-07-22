Toddler girl dies, baby in critical condition after being found in hot car

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (CNN Newsource/KHBS) A 3-year-old girl died and her 15-month-old sister was sent to the hospital after both were found in a hot car parked at their mother’s home Monday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.
The mother called Booneville police at about 2 p.m. saying that when she woke up from a nap, her kids were missing.
A Booneville officer who responded found the children unconscious lying on the car’s back floorboard.
Laykn Petchenik, 3, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Her 15-month-old sister, Olivia, was brought to the hospital. She was in critical condition, according to police.
The temperature in Booneville between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday ranged between 92 and 97 degrees.
Special agents with Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation.
