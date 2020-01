Top Pentagon general: Iran fired missiles with intent ‘to kill personnel,’ US warning system prevented loss of life

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general (all times local): 1:50 a.m.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says he believes Iran’s missile strikes on two Iraqi bases were intended to kill Americans.

Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that 11 ballistic missiles that landed at al-Asad air base in western Iraq inflicted moderate damage, such as destroying or damaging tents and a helicopter, but no Americans were killed or injured.

“I believe based on what I saw and what I know is that they were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel,” Milley said.

Milley said the fact that no one was killed was due to the defensive procedures and the effectiveness of U.S. early warning system.

