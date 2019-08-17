Town mourns the loss of mom, 2 daughters killed in Kansas house fire

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A family is looking for answers after a fire killed a mother and her two young daughters in Burlington Friday morning.

Coffey County Sheriff Randy Rogers said the fire started just before 5 a.m. Friday morning but by the time firefighters got to the home, it was engulfed in flames.

The young girls, Faith and Hope, were just five and six years old and were supposed to go back to school this week.

Their grandmother, Sandra Garrett, said she never imagined this would happen to her family.

“I just want to bring my babies back, those were grandma’s girls,” Garrett said.

She said just two nights ago the girls were sitting in her home coloring pictures and making a banana cake with her. Now their bunk beds are empty and Garrett is left with a hole in her heart.

“The girls used to color and they would write their names on everything,” Garrett recalled. “All of our rooms have coloring pages in them. They would have to take them and tape them up to our walls. They were loved and they were happy.”

Rogers said firefighters fought to save the girls and their mother, Rose. A deputy even broke out the window of the house, but by the time they got to them, he said there was nothing they could do.

There was a fourth person in the home when the fire broke out, who was airlifted to a Wichita hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

“To have a tragedy in your community is a tough thing, but then to add children to the picture, I mean I’m a father, I have children, I have grandchildren,” Rogers said. “A lot of people are hugging their children a little tighter today.”

Now the whole community is missing Rose, Faith, and Hope.

Sandra Garrett said they just want answers about how the fire happened, and Sheriff Rogers said investigators are working hard to find answers for them.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now